No. 2 Morgantown boys move to 4-1 with win over BUHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown boys basketball team improved to 4-1 on the year, Monday night, with a dominant victory over visiting Buckhannon-Upshur.

Morgantown jumped out to a 17-2 lead, and took a 12-point lead into halftime.

Alec Poland led the way with 25 points for Morgantown in the Mohigans’ 84-64 win.

Morgantown remains undefeated on the year against Quad-A opponents.

Ryan and Lamar Hurst combined for 21 points for Buckhannon-Upshur in the first half.

Morgantown is ranked second in the state in Class AAAA this week.