No. 2 Morgantown pulls away from No. 4 Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The game of basketball, as they say, is a game of runs.

The opening quarter of Friday night’s game between No. 2 Morgantown and No. 4 Wheeling Park was nothing but scoring streaks by the two teams.

For the next three quarters, roughly the same followed – Morgantown opened up a 15-point lead at halftime; Wheeling Park closed the deficit to six points by the end of the third quarter; and the Mohigans outscored the Patriots by eight in the final quarter of play to win by 14 points.

Mac McMillen led the way for Morgantown with 12 points, while a trio of his teammates put forth nine points in the 59-45 win for the Mohigans.

The win is the Mohgians’ fifth against a ranked team this year, and the fourth such win in their last five games overall.