No. 2 Tucker County girls blow out Notre Dame in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 2 Tucker County got off to a slow start on Friday against Notre Dame.

While the Mountain Lions knocked off some of the rust, as every team must do in the first game of a new season, a game plan became clear in the first quarter.

That game plan: get the ball to Gracie Rapp.

Rapp scored 12 of Tucker County’s twenty first-quarter points, and finished with a game-high 22 points.

David Helmick’s group had a big lead after the first quarter of play, and things didn’t get any closer after that. Tucker County won easily, 68-23.

Three players, including Rapp, scored in double-figures on Friday for Tucker County.

Zyla Lanham led the way for Notre Dame with eight points and eleven rebounds.

Notre Dame head coach Julia Manley made her home debut.

Maley is a junior student at West Virginia University.