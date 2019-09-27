No. 3 Doddridge County beats No. 2 Ritchie County for sixth year in a row

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Thursday night’s meeting between (2) Ritchie County and (3) Doddridge County began just like many thought it would: close, and evenly matched, with a college football-like atmosphere surrounding the field at Cline Stansberry Stadium

The Bulldogs, winners of the last five Route 50 Rivalry meetings, jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

On the night Hunter America passed Wyatt Ford for the DCHS career rushing yards record, the senior running back found the end zone twice, and the Bulldogs captured their sixth-straight win over their Rebel rivals.

A later QB sneak touchdown gave the Bulldogs a safe lead, and they won 27-18.