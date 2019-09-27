No. 3 Doddridge County beats No. 2 Ritchie County for sixth year in a row

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High School Football Highlights

Webster Co. @ Greenbrier West Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Webster Co. @ Greenbrier West Highlights Week 4, 2019"

Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 4, 2019"

Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 4, 2019"

Philip Barbour @ Liberty Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Philip Barbour @ Liberty Highlights Week 4, 2019"

Valley (Wetzel) @ Clay Battelle Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valley (Wetzel) @ Clay Battelle Highlights Week 4, 2019"

Nicholas Co @ Lincoln Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nicholas Co @ Lincoln Highlights Week 4, 2019"

UHS @ Wheeling Park Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "UHS @ Wheeling Park Highlights Week 4, 2019"

East Fairmont @ Braxton Co. Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Fairmont @ Braxton Co. Highlights Week 4, 2019"

North Marion @ Elkins Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Marion @ Elkins Highlights Week 4, 2019"

St. Marys @ Ritchie Co. Highlights Week 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Marys @ Ritchie Co. Highlights Week 4, 2019"

University @ Brooke Week 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "University @ Brooke Week 3"

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Philip Barbour Week 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buckhannon-Upshur @ Philip Barbour Week 3"

Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 3"

Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 3"

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Thursday night’s meeting between (2) Ritchie County and (3) Doddridge County began just like many thought it would: close, and evenly matched, with a college football-like atmosphere surrounding the field at Cline Stansberry Stadium

The Bulldogs, winners of the last five Route 50 Rivalry meetings, jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

On the night Hunter America passed Wyatt Ford for the DCHS career rushing yards record, the senior running back found the end zone twice, and the Bulldogs captured their sixth-straight win over their Rebel rivals.

A later QB sneak touchdown gave the Bulldogs a safe lead, and they won 27-18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories