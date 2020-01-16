No. 3 Morgantown comes back to beat top-ranked Hawks at The U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kaden Metheny dominated the first half for No. 1 University, Wednsday night, to the tune of 22 points in the first 14 minutes of play.

But Morgantown’s Carson Poffenberger took over the second half in a different way the Metheny, but it had the same impact.

Poffenberger tallied 14 points in the third quarter alone en route to 27 points for the game. His huge third period helped the Mohigans erase a double-digit deficit, and tie the game early in the fourth.

The fourth quarter also belonged to the Mohigans, who won the second regular season meeting between the two rival schools, 67-65, hanging on late in enemy territory.

Both teams have now beaten the other as the away team this year – making any future (playoff) games between the two top-ranked teams even more interesting as the season progresses.

Metheny finished the game with 32 points.

Morgantown led by as many as seven points in the final quarter, but University dwindled the lead down to one in the waning seconds.

Poffenberger went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe with 4.5 seconds showing on the clock, pushing the lead out to two points. And that was enough, as University’s last second shot was off the mark.