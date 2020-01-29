No. 5 Lady Titans pick up road win over Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Fifth-ranked Gilmer County trailed by three after the first quarter, and led by just two heading into halftime.

With the defense picking up in the second half, the Lady Titans were able to stretch the lead out to 50-40 in the third quarter, and out to as far as seventeen points in the fourth.

Amy Chapman’s defense limited the Bulldogs to just 21 points after the intermission, and with Trinity Bancroft leading the way with 21 points offensively, the Lady Titans picked up their twelfth win of the year, 68-51.

“I thought our defense looked really well, especially in the halfcourt. It gave Doddridge a little bit of problems, and they turned the ball over some. We got some easy fast break layups off of it. I thought our defense really went up a couple notches in the second half,” Chapman said.