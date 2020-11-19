No. 6 Fairmont Senior sees No. 14 Independence for the first time in history in quarterfinal game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Playoff football is underway and the quarterfinal round begins this upcoming Friday.

In Class-AA, No. 6 ranked Fairmont Senior will host No. 14 Independence in the first ever meeting between these two teams in history.

Fairmont Senior advanced to the quarterfinal game after a 60-34 win over Braxton County last Friday.

Independence was unable to play its first round game due to its opponent, Frankfort, and Mineral County being in orange on last week’s color coded map.

Polar Bear’s head coach Nick Bartic said it’s always an advantage to have played a game the week prior and he hopes it’s tough for Independence to get adjusted to his team’s scheme, fast pace of play and the skills of his dual-threat quarterback Gage Michel.

“You know it’s a new opponent so any time we play someone new our guys get really excited about that. And just seeing what we have on film, they’re a good looking team in terms of physicality. Across the board from their skill guys, their lineman, they’re a fit looking team. At running back, they have a guy that can do some things,” Bartic said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at East-West Stadium this Friday.