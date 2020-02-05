No. 7 Lincoln runs away from Preston in second half

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The third quarter was the difference.

In the third period, No. 7 Lincoln extended its lead with a 14-2 run to begin, and then went up by thirty by the end of the quarter thanks to outscoring visiting Preston 31-8 in the period.

Four Lincoln players scored in double figures Tuesday night, led by Allison Rockwell’s 18 points in a lopsided win over the visiting Triple-A Knights.

Preston, with the loss, falls to 3-4 over its recent seven game stretch since it started the season 8-1.

Lincoln’s Hannah Ferris seemingly got herself going in the second half. Ferris has been dealing with a lot lately, according to head coach Rob Hawkins.

“Hannah’s been struggling with illness, and of course she’s coming back with a knee injury. And she looked like herself tonight. That is a great sign for us, because the better she is, the better we’re going to be. It was great to see her get going. She played well in the first half and couldn’t get anything to drop, so it was great to see the ball go in the basket for her in the second half,” said Hawkins.