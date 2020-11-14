No. 7 ranked Ritchie County hosts No. 10 Wirt County in first round of playoffs

ELLENBORO, W.Va.- In Class-A, No. 7 ranked Ritchie County is set to host No. 10 Wirt County in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The Ritchie County Rebels are back in the playoffs for the third straight year.

Ritchie comes into the postseason ranked at number seven in Single-A. The Rebels are the only playoff team in class Single-A to play all 10 games this season.

The Tigers ended the regular season 5-2 and Rebels head coach Rick Haught sees many similarities between the two teams and remembers when the two saw each other last year in the regular season.

Last year we really struggled to get any offense going for them because the style of defense they play. They really come after you, they have a nice scheme, really well coached. We’re kind of neighbors, we’re joining counties and in the same conference so our kids are pretty familiar with one another and so that kind of adds a little bit to this game,” Haught said.

The Rebels and the Tigers square off Saturday at 1:30 at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium.