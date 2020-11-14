No. 7 Ritchie County gets by No. 10 Wirt County, Rebels advance to Single-A quarterfinals

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Number 7 Ritchie County’s first-round playoff game against visiting No. 10 Wirt County was delayed 1.5 hours the scheduled officiating crew didn’t arrive at Chuck Schoefield Memorial Stadium.

The two teams waited for another crew to arrive, and the game kicked off shortly before 3 p.m.

Wirt County took the game’s first lead, but Ritchie County scored 16 unanswered points the rest of the way to win 16-7 and advance to the Single-A quarterfinals.

Gus Morrison scored the Rebels’ first touchdown on a 17-yard scoring run, and added to his team’s tally with a two-point conversion that put Ritchie County ahead 8-7.

The score remained that way until the fourth quarter, when Graeden McKinney ripped off a 75-yard scoring play to give Ritchie County the victory.