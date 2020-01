WHEELING, W.Va. – No. 7 University girls fell on the road at No. 1 Wheeling Park Wednesday night.

The Hawks got back to within one possession in the third quarter thanks to back-to-back lay ins by Ashten Boggs.

But the Hawks couldn’t draw any closer, or take the lead.

Despite the game being close most of the way, Wheeling Park got enough scoring to hold off University, winning 51-44.