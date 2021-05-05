No. 8 Trojans beat No. 1 RCB to mark first 8 over 1 victory in boys state basketball tournament history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – History was made in Charleston on Wednesday.

Going into Wednesday evening’s 5:30 p.m. contest between No. 1 Robert C. Byrd (15-2) and No. 8 Hampshire (15-4) , teams seeded eighth in their class were a reported 0-45 against top-seeded teams.

That 0-for-45 streak was snapped Wednesday.

Robert C. Byrd senior players hug one another after the final buzzer of Wednesday’s loss to No. 8 Hampshire. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The eight-seeded Hampshire Trojans kept an explosive Flying Eagles team in check for four quarters; held all RCB players not named Bryson Lucas and Jeremiah King to just 5-for-24 shooting and just 12 points.

The Trojans held Byrd scoreless for roughly five minutes in the fourth quarter.

Hampshire knocked off the top-seeded Flying Eagles, 53-47.

“I’m disappointed for these guys, because they’ve had a tremendous season, a tremendous career. And I feel like I let them down tonight,” RCB head coach, Bill Bennett said. “I thought they gave great effort. Just, sometimes, we were our own worst enemies tonight. Did a lot of uncharacteristic things — turning the ball over, and a lot of them weren’t really forced turnovers.”

FINAL: 53-47 Hampshire upsets No 1 RCB. The Trojans are believed to be the first 8 seed to ever beat a 1 seed. (But this is not confirmed) #wvprepbb pic.twitter.com/LvaGbEWWYW — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 5, 2021

The RCB loss not only marks the first time that a No. 1 seed has lost to a No. 8 seed, but also marks the first time in tournament history that both the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the same class bowed out in the quarterfinals.

History was made in Charleston today.



First time EVER that both a 1 and a 2 seed from the same classification have gone out in the state quarterfinals.



First time EVER an 8 seed beat a 1 seed. #wvprepbb @12SportsZone — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 5, 2021

RCB star point-forward, Bryson Lucas led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. He also tallied the 1,000th point of his high school career in the second half.

RCB point-forward, Bryson Lucas (@brysonlucas49) tallied his 1,000th career point on Wednesday. Even after the tough loss, he gave a great answer on what it means to reach that mark, and reflected on his career. #wvprepbb @RCBCoach @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/AD4w3qDjcU — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 5, 2021

Robert C. Byrd struggled from the start, holding the lead just once in the first quarter, trailing entering the second period, and giving up a basket in the final seconds of the first half to be tied at 25 all headed into the locker room at halftime.

Byrd led by as many as six in the first half, and also led by six points (36-30) late in the third quarter.

Hampshire outscored Byrd 23-11 from that point on.

Hampshire tied the game with 5:15 to go in the fourth quarter and never looked back.