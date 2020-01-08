No. 8 University girls upset at home by Parkersburg South

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No, 8 ranked University girls basketball team was upset at home on Tuesday night by unranked Parkersburg South.

The Hawks had a slow start, offensively, in the game – missing multiple shots in close that they’re used to making.

Parkersburg South jumped out to an early lead, but Ashten Boggs and company heated up late in the first quarter, thanks in part to a good transition game.

UHS led by two points after the opening quarter, and despite Boggs’ team-high 23 points, fell 65-59 at home.

University will try to regroup on Friday when they take on No. 10 Preston.