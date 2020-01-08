Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

No. 8 University girls upset at home by Parkersburg South

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No, 8 ranked University girls basketball team was upset at home on Tuesday night by unranked Parkersburg South.

The Hawks had a slow start, offensively, in the game – missing multiple shots in close that they’re used to making.

Parkersburg South jumped out to an early lead, but Ashten Boggs and company heated up late in the first quarter, thanks in part to a good transition game.

UHS led by two points after the opening quarter, and despite Boggs’ team-high 23 points, fell 65-59 at home.

University will try to regroup on Friday when they take on No. 10 Preston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories