No. 9 University of Charleston roll past D&E women

ELKINS, W.Va. – Buckhannon-native, Brooklyn Maxwell, scored four of Davis & Elkins’ first seven points Wednesday night as the lady Senators took an early lead against visiting No. 9 University of Charleston.

However, that lead was short-live, as the nationally ranked Golden Eagles squad took control, thanks to their star forward, Erykah Russell.

The same player who dropped 43 points earlier this season against Glenville State, filled the stat sheet Wednesday, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out three assists and adding a block and steal – most of that prior to halftime.

UC rolled to a lopsided victory, 84-55.

