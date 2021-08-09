No update on WV Black Bears status as MLB Draft League regular season nears its end

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – ‘No news is good news,’ is the old saying, but the West Virginia Black Bears may not agree with that sentiment at the moment.

West Virginia was forced to cancel all three of its home games over the weekend due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

The team is still waiting on word of what will happen next.

12 Sports has reached out to both the WV Black Bears, and the MLB Draft League for an update.

The Black Bears were hoping to receive more information from the on Monday, though it’s unclear at this time if any new information has come to light.

The MLB Draft League has not responded to 12 Sports’ request at the time of this article being published.

The MLB Draft League regular season is scheduled to conclude for the Black Bears on Friday. West Virginia is scheduled to play the final four games of its season on the road, with two games at Williamsport and then two games at Mahoning Valley.

However it’s possible that the season finale could be in question.

Mahoning Valley was in Granville over the weekend, and was also subject to contact tracing efforts on Saturday, according to the Black Bears.

West Virginia is currently tied for first place in the MLB Draft League standings, with a 30-18-6 record on the year. Jedd Gyorko’s group also owns the most home and road victories in the league.