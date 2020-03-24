No word yet on state tournaments, spring sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There is still no update on the status of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments, or spring sports, according to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

We spoke with Dolan Tuesday, and he said he couldn’t provide a true update on the status of the tournaments and spring sports until other officials make separate decisions.

“I’m still waiting to see if the State Superintendent (of Schools)… And I won’t have any real decision until they give us, either extend it down or say we’re out all together,” Dolan said.

We did reach out to the State Superintendent of Schools office for a comment or update on the situation.

The office’s Communication staff said that their office can’t make a decision on spring sports or the basketball tournaments until Governor Jim Justice makes any further ruling regarding school closures.

Justice has not given a timetable on when he will make a decision on school closures. All schools are to remained closed through at least March 27, though the closure was announced as indefinite.

Stay with 12 Sports and 12 News as we continue to provide you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it impacts you.