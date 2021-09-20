Noah Burnside voted Week 4 winner of Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – South Harrison’s Noah Burnside was voted as this week’s winner of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Burnside, who also received the most votes in Week 2, garnered 56.2 percent of the votes that were tallied over the weekend.

Burnside hauled in an interception and then returned it more than 60 yards down the field for a touchdown.

