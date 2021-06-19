North Bears shut out South Cardinals in annual North- South Football Classic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In this year’s annual North South All Star Football Classic, the North Bears walked away with a shutout, 26-0 win over the South Cardinals.

The North got off to a quick start. Spring Mills’ quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson scored back to back rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Bears a 13-0 head start.

Before the half, the Bears would score again. This time with Martinsburg’s Kevon Warren finding the end zone to give the North a solid 19-0 lead at the halftime break.

North scored once more with Padmore-Johnson airing it out with John Marshall’s Dalton Flowers on the other end to finish the job in the end zone for the Bears’ final score.

North beat South 26-0 to win its fifth consecutive North-South trophy.

Bridgeport’s Devin Hill won the linebacker award for the North.

The full list of North Central West Virginia players in the North-South game:

Head Coach-Daran Hays, North Marion

Jett Cogar, Braxton County

Garrett Conaway, North Marion

Hayden Moore, Bridgeport

Zach Toothman, Fairmont Senior

TT Brooks, University

Dante Ramirez, Elkins

Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison

Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County

Deondre Crudup, Morgantown

Blaine Cogar, Braxton County

DJ Devinney, Doddridge County

Devin Hill, Bridgeport

Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior

Payton Hawkins, Lincoln