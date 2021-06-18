North Bears win in North South All-Star Classic basketball game

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The North Bears won in a close 105-104 victory over the South Cardinals in this years annual North South All-Star classic basketball game.

Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson finished his final high school basketball game with game-high 27 points and nine rebounds.

Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler won the three point shooting contest for the North Bears as well.

Robert C. Byrd’s Gavin Kennedy and Bryson Lucas, University’s Ryan Niceler, Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney and Bridgeport’s Jack Bifano were also on the North Bears roster.

Bifano finished with 15 points and Lucas scored 16 points in the Bears’ win.