North Central Panthers speak about winning at Pro Football HOF Youth Football Championship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Central Panthers are a travel youth football team that recently competed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Youth Football World Championship in Canton, Ohio.

The Panthers not only competed at the site of the Pro Football HOF, but they won their division!

We caught up with a couple players, and their head coach, Monday.

“Exciting, because, I really like football. And I like playing as a team player. And I scored a touchdown. … Pretty cool. I got to see Jerome Bettis, my favorite football player, and all other kinds of stuff,” said running back Gabriel Ferrell.

Head coach Anthony Kirk said, “It’s a good experience for the kids to get that exposure, get that experience, so that they aren’t as nervous when they’re in these moments when they’re older. That’s the idea behind the Panthers when we started this.”

