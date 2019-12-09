Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

North Central Panthers speak about winning at Pro Football HOF Youth Football Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Central Panthers are a travel youth football team that recently competed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Youth Football World Championship in Canton, Ohio.

The Panthers not only competed at the site of the Pro Football HOF, but they won their division!

We caught up with a couple players, and their head coach, Monday.

“Exciting, because, I really like football. And I like playing as a team player. And I scored a touchdown. … Pretty cool. I got to see Jerome Bettis, my favorite football player, and all other kinds of stuff,” said running back Gabriel Ferrell.

Head coach Anthony Kirk said, “It’s a good experience for the kids to get that exposure, get that experience, so that they aren’t as nervous when they’re in these moments when they’re older. That’s the idea behind the Panthers when we started this.”

We’ll have more on the Panthers tonight at 11.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories