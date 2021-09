RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion has added a game to its schedule. On Saturday, September 18, the Huskies will welcome Poca.

This means the Huskies will play two back to back games this week.

On Friday, Sept. 17, North Marion hosts Triple-A opponent Brooke.

Then they will turn around and play Poca on Saturday at 7 p.m.

North, who is 1-1 on the season, lost out on a game in week two due to Preston canceling the game for COVID-19 concerns.