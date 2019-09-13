North Marion at Fairmont Senior Football Highlights Week 3

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – North Marion visits East=West Stadium to take on Fairmont Senior on Thursday night.

We have the captains exchanging pleasantries before they pound each other.



Opening polar bear possession, Gage Michael on the quarterback draw. He goes 8 yards for the touchdown. Fairmont Sr. leads 8-0.



Second quarter action now. Bears score on the ground…Bears score through the air! Michaels fires a strike to Kayson Neeley. Great footwork! 19 yards on the touchdown. Fairmont Sr. leads 15-0.



It worked once, it should work again. Michaels…the bullet to Neeley. He does the rest. 12 yards on that score. The lead grows to 22-0.



The Huskies would not go down without a fight. Quarterback Gunner Murphy lives up to his name. He guns one to Tariq Miller. One missed tackle…two missed tackles. He’s off to the races. One final move to cap this 61 yard score. That makes it 22-6.