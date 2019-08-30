North Marion beats East Fairmont to open up 2019 season

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – High School football returned to the region Thursday night as North Marion hosted East Fairmont.

The Huskies wore sticker on their helmets to honor the late Kerry Marbury, a former youth football coach in Marion County, who passed away earlier this summer.

And on the other sideline, Shane Eakle made his head coaching debut for East Fairmont.

Penalties hurt the Bees early on, and North Marion was too much for the Bees to handle in the second half, as the Huskies won 33-10 in the season opener.

North Marion got on the board first as Jakhari Mesidor scores on the end around to the right side, putting North Marion up 7-0.

Ricky Newbrough gave the Huskies a 13 point lead heading into the locker room with a two-yard score just before time in the first half expired.

East Fairmont back in action next Thursday against Grafton at home.

North Marion starts the year off with a win.