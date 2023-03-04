RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion could not complete its comeback to claim the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title against Weir, falling 54-45.
The Huskies will now travel to Keyser on Wednesday to play in the regional co-final.
