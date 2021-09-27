North Marion edges out Fairmont Senior to advance to state golf tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – North Marion’s chances of getting back to the state golf tournament looked slim as the three o’clock hour passed by, and more scores came in at Greenhills Country Club in Marion County on Monday.

North Marion’s score of 256 had been in for some time, and all eyes were on Fairmont Senior’s scorecard.

The Polar Bears finished with a 264, despite two players reporting an 83 on their scorecards for the day.

North Marion is off to the state tournament in Wheeling for the fourth straight year, after a runner-up finish at the Double-A, Region I golf tournament on Monday.

“Evan Hall was the reason we’re going to the state tournament, today. God bless him, he played the round that he’s capable of and probably, I believe, the best round of his career. He got us in last year, and I believe he got us in this year,” said head coach Chance Hearn. “It’s a sign of a true team when the three and four guys can come through and get you where you need to go.”

Hearn’s top golfer, Dylan Runner, admitted that he didn’t have his greatest outing on the golf course. Runner finished his round with an 88, ending positively with a birdie on No. 18.

Runner didn’t think he was going to make it back to Wheeling the longer the afternoon went on, Hearn, however, hopes that now that the Huskies have advanced, it will fuel the fire within his top player.

“Knowing the kind of competitor he is, as a coach, it’s the perfect situation other than the fact that we didn’t finish first. He’s going to be so upset with himself that he’s going to do nothing but grind this whole week to get his game better. and get sharp, and be ready to play at the state tournament next week,” Hearn said.

Fairmont Senior was led by Landon Barkley and Logan Huffman, who both shot an 83 on the day. A playoff hole was needed to determine which would go onto the state tournament, individually. Barkley sank his putt for par, giving him the state tourney berth.

Keyser was the top team in the region on Monday, shooting a 250 as a team.

Grafton (277) finished fourth in the region as a team, and East Fairmont (282) was right behind the Bearcats in fifth place.

The state golf tournament will be held once again at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on Oct. 5-6.