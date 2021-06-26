North Marion ends historic baseball season as AA state runner up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The North Marion Huskies capped off a historic season making more history for the school, as the Huskies finished the AA State tournament as runners up.

North Marion made its first ever state tournament appearance in school history where they ran into Logan in the state final.

The Wildcats got off to a good start, scoring four runs in the first inning, and four apiece in the next two.

North Marion struggled to get anything going offensively, and as Logan scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth inning, the game was called due to the 10-run rule.

The Huskies fell to the Wildcats 13-0 in five innings, but Huskies head coach Vic Seccuro is nothing shy of proud of what his team accomplished this season.

“I’m just so proud of these kids. The way they battled all year. We were on the road in every game in sectionals basically and the regionals so that’s hard on kids. So to travel and play and come back home. So I’m just proud of them in every sense of the game. I’m really proud of them. It was a great year,” Seccuro said.

Three Huskies made the AA All-Tournament team.