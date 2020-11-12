North Marion’s first-round playoff game canceled, Tygarts Valley’s game in doubt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One high school football playoff game involving an area team, that was scheduled to be played this weekend, has been canceled, according to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the affected schools.

North Marion’s first-round playoff game against Keyser has been canceled “due to Covid,” according to a tweet by the WVSSAC. A North Marion administrator confirmed to 12 Sports that the game, which was scheduled to be played at Keyser, has been canceled.

Due to this, the Huskies advance to the second round of the Class AA playoffs.

Additionally, Tygarts Valley’s first-round game against Tug Valley — the top seed in Class A — is in doubt.

The WVSSAC tweeted Thursday afternoon that the game had been canceled, however, that is not the case. According to a Tygarts Valley school official, a miscommunication led to the incorrect announcement.

According to the TVHS school official, the Bulldogs received word from the WVSSAC Thursday afternoon that Tug Valley has forfeited the contest. Both sides, along with the WVSSAC quickly learned that that was not the case, and that the game is still currently on.

But the game is in doubt.

Tug Valley, located in Mingo County, has only played three games this season due to the pandemic.

A true decision on the game could be known as early as Friday morning.

Tygarts Valley, with a win, would advance to the second round of the Single-A postseason.

North Marion now awaits the outcome of Friday night’s (2) Bluefield vs. (15) Clay County game, and will play the winner of that contest next week.

Tygarts Valley, should it advance, too, will also find out its second-round opponent on Friday night, as the Bulldogs will play the winner of (8) Pendleton County vs. (9) Moorefield.

As of now, all other playoff football games involving area teams are still on.

Robert C. Byrd is scheduled to host Poca on Sunday at 5 p.m., after Putnam County needed an extra week to get back to a Gold or better status. Putnam County shows as Gold on Thursday’s COVID-19 map by the WV DHHR, though have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases each of the last seven days.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage of high school athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.