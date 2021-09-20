North Marion football forced to extend quarantine; unable to play this Friday vs. Lincoln

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion football fans received unwanted news Monday evening regarding the status of the Huskies football team.

According to the team’s Facebook page, North Marion won’t be able to play or practice this week until Saturday at the earliest.

The Huskies had a large portion of its team forced into quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus late last week, causing NMHS to be unable to play Friday night.

North Marion’s schedule has been through a myriad of changes so far this year.

In Week 2, the Huskies were notified late in the afternoon that their game against Preston would not be happening, also due to the pandemic.

North Marion’s originally scheduled Week 4 contest against Brooke was scrapped due to the virus, and then its newly scheduled game against Poca had to be canceled due to a spread within the Huskies’ locker room.

That spread, unfortunately, will also keep the Huskies off the field in Week 5.

North Marion entered Week 4 as the No. 15 ranked team in Class AA. Lincoln, which defeated No. 3 Nicholas County last Thursday, entered last week at No. 7, and will likely see a bump up in this week’s rankings when they come out on Tuesday.

According to the team’s Facebook post, the two sides will work to reschedule the game later this season.

It’s unclear at this time if Lincoln will be able to find a new opponent for Friday.