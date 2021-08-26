North Marion football holds off East Fairmont for win in season-opener

RACHEL, W.Va. – The high school football season in West Virginia got underway with four games around the state on Thursday.

One of the first games of the season was played at Woodcutters Stadium in Rachel, between North Marion and East Fairmont — a pair of Marion County foes.

Daran Hays’ Huskies jumped out to a multi-touchdown lead early on, but the Bees found their footing in the second half.

Despite outscoring North Marion 21-7 after halftime, and twice pulling to within seven points, the Bees could never find the equalizing play.

North Marion held on to win, 28-21, in the season-opener.

The Huskies got on the board quickly, as Brody Hall capped off the first drive of the year with a touchdown run from eleven yards out. Hall added to the score on the Huskies’ next series, finding Cruz Tobin in the end zone after rolling out to his left and completing a tipped pass.

North Marion led 14-0 after the first quarter of play, and led by 21 at halftime.

East Fairmont came back in the second half, scoring once on offense on a long touchdown pass by Ian Crookshanks, and then soon after on the defensive end thanks to a pick-six.

The Bees pulled to within one score twice in the second half, but could never pull even.

North Marion begins its season 1-0, and is scheduled to take on Preston next week. East Fairmont returns home to East-West Stadium to host Grafton next week.