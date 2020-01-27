Live Now
North Marion girls fall off top spot in Double-A for first time this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The North Marion girls basketball team fell off the top spot in Double-A for the first time this season. The Huskies are ranked second in the class in the latest high school girls rankings, as released by the Associated Press.

In Triple-A, University hangs on to the final spot in the Top 10, while there was no movement amongst area teams in Single-A.

A full list of the rankings is below:

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (8)15-2971
2. Cabell Midland13-1762
2. Greenbrier East (1)11-2763
4. Parkersburg (1)10-5714
5. Woodrow Wilson10-2588
6. George Washington8-4486
7. Martinsburg10-2459
8. South Charleston9-3285
9. Huntington9-52410
10. University9-5107

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 9, Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 2, Musselman 1.

Class AA

1. Winfield (8)13-1962
2. North Marion (2)13-1921
3. Frankfort12-1813
4. Wayne11-3644
5. Fairmont Senior12-2575
6. Wyoming East10-34310
7. Chapmanville11-3408
8. Lincoln9-4346
9. Nitro10-4227
10. PikeView8-69NR

Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 4, Petersburg 4, Westside 3, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9)17-0901
2. Summers County11-3723
3. Parkersburg Catholic15-0642
4. Pocahontas County12-3584
5. Gilmer County11-3525
6. Wheeling Central9-9346
7. St. Marys10-3319
8. Tucker County9-4288
8. Tug Valley10-4287
10. Charleston Catholic10-520NR

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 15, Midland Trail 2, Cameron 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

