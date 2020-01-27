North Marion girls fall off top spot in Double-A for first time this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The North Marion girls basketball team fell off the top spot in Double-A for the first time this season. The Huskies are ranked second in the class in the latest high school girls rankings, as released by the Associated Press.
In Triple-A, University hangs on to the final spot in the Top 10, while there was no movement amongst area teams in Single-A.
A full list of the rankings is below:
Class AAA
|1. Wheeling Park (8)
|15-2
|97
|1
|2. Cabell Midland
|13-1
|76
|2
|2. Greenbrier East (1)
|11-2
|76
|3
|4. Parkersburg (1)
|10-5
|71
|4
|5. Woodrow Wilson
|10-2
|58
|8
|6. George Washington
|8-4
|48
|6
|7. Martinsburg
|10-2
|45
|9
|8. South Charleston
|9-3
|28
|5
|9. Huntington
|9-5
|24
|10
|10. University
|9-5
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 9, Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 2, Musselman 1.
Class AA
|1. Winfield (8)
|13-1
|96
|2
|2. North Marion (2)
|13-1
|92
|1
|3. Frankfort
|12-1
|81
|3
|4. Wayne
|11-3
|64
|4
|5. Fairmont Senior
|12-2
|57
|5
|6. Wyoming East
|10-3
|43
|10
|7. Chapmanville
|11-3
|40
|8
|8. Lincoln
|9-4
|34
|6
|9. Nitro
|10-4
|22
|7
|10. PikeView
|8-6
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 4, Petersburg 4, Westside 3, Bluefield 1.
Class A
|1. Saint Joseph Central (9)
|17-0
|90
|1
|2. Summers County
|11-3
|72
|3
|3. Parkersburg Catholic
|15-0
|64
|2
|4. Pocahontas County
|12-3
|58
|4
|5. Gilmer County
|11-3
|52
|5
|6. Wheeling Central
|9-9
|34
|6
|7. St. Marys
|10-3
|31
|9
|8. Tucker County
|9-4
|28
|8
|8. Tug Valley
|10-4
|28
|7
|10. Charleston Catholic
|10-5
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 15, Midland Trail 2, Cameron 1.