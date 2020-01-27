North Marion girls fall off top spot in Double-A for first time this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The North Marion girls basketball team fell off the top spot in Double-A for the first time this season. The Huskies are ranked second in the class in the latest high school girls rankings, as released by the Associated Press.

In Triple-A, University hangs on to the final spot in the Top 10, while there was no movement amongst area teams in Single-A.

A full list of the rankings is below:

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 15-2 97 1 2. Cabell Midland 13-1 76 2 2. Greenbrier East (1) 11-2 76 3 4. Parkersburg (1) 10-5 71 4 5. Woodrow Wilson 10-2 58 8 6. George Washington 8-4 48 6 7. Martinsburg 10-2 45 9 8. South Charleston 9-3 28 5 9. Huntington 9-5 24 10 10. University 9-5 10 7

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 9, Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 2, Musselman 1.

Class AA

1. Winfield (8) 13-1 96 2 2. North Marion (2) 13-1 92 1 3. Frankfort 12-1 81 3 4. Wayne 11-3 64 4 5. Fairmont Senior 12-2 57 5 6. Wyoming East 10-3 43 10 7. Chapmanville 11-3 40 8 8. Lincoln 9-4 34 6 9. Nitro 10-4 22 7 10. PikeView 8-6 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 4, Petersburg 4, Westside 3, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 17-0 90 1 2. Summers County 11-3 72 3 3. Parkersburg Catholic 15-0 64 2 4. Pocahontas County 12-3 58 4 5. Gilmer County 11-3 52 5 6. Wheeling Central 9-9 34 6 7. St. Marys 10-3 31 9 8. Tucker County 9-4 28 8 8. Tug Valley 10-4 28 7 10. Charleston Catholic 10-5 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 15, Midland Trail 2, Cameron 1.