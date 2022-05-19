CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Class Double-A track and field meet wrapped up at Laidley Field on Thursday night with plenty of local athletes bringing hardware back to North Central West Virginia.

The North Marion girls finished as state runners up for the second-straight year.

Huskies head coach, Jeffrey Crane, is named the state Coach of the Year.

The Huskies 4×200 relay team of Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Abby Masters and Rylee Delovich took home the title with a time of 1:45.13.

“It actually means a lot because we’ve worked so hard. Even last year we won states in the 4×200 and it just means a lot to come back and be able to do it again,” Masters said.

Parker also won an individual title in the girls long jump with a mark of 16 feet and seven inches.

On the boys side, North Marion’s Tristin Glasscock earned a state title in the high jump. He cleared six feet and two inches.

The Tigers of Elkins had a great day on the track. The girls 4×800 relay team of Kiley Edwards, Katie Collins, Anna Belan and Samantha Sproul repeat as state champions. The team finished the race in 10:12.32.

“It’s amazing we were really nervous coming into it because we won last year and we have a new member this year so it was really great to do it again with someone else,” Belan said.

The Elkins girls collect another state title in the 4×400 relay. The team of Edwards, Belan, Laney Fletcher and Gracelin Corley finished the race five seconds ahead of the next team in 4:11.25.

The Fairmont Senior girls 4×100 relay team of Paytyn Neal, Marin Parker, Maddie Awbrey and Gracie Lamb repeat as state champions. The Polar Bears do it in 51.07 to take hardware home to Fairmont.

“This team has a very special bond. We have been together actually since my seventh grade year and their sixth grade year so we’ve created this bond over the years and at this point we just knew we had to have it,” Lamb said.

Plenty of other local athletes placed second through sixth, the full results can be found here.