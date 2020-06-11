North Marion girls hoops running wild during WVSSAC Phase 1 conditioning sessions

RACHEL, W.Va. – The North Marion girls basketball program was training outside on Thursday, like many teams and programs across the state.

Mike Parrish’s group is split up into multiple training pods, as many teams are to adhere to WVSSAC and social distancing guidelines.

We were there for the junior varsity pod Thursday.

Both training sessions feature lots of running for Parrish’s players, which is no surprise to anyone familiar with the program.

A coach at the session told us that the Lady Huskies have not only been using the track to run on, but have been using parking lots and the hill around the baseball field to train on at the North Marion High School grounds.

The Lady Huskies were the No. 1 seed in the Class Double-A girls basketball state tournament when the season came to a sudden halt in March.