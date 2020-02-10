North Marion girls reclaim top spot in Double-A in latest AP high school hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Marion reclaimed its spot atop Class AA in the latest AP girls basketball rankings, as released today by the Associated Press.

The Lady Huskies were moved off the top spot for the first time this season in last week’s rankings, but are once again on top of the class to start this week.

No. 1 North Marion defeated No. 5 Fairmont Senior last Thursday in the Fairmont Senior Armory.

Gilmer County also moved up a spot in this week’s rankings, moving into a tie for fourth place in Single-A.

The complete rankings are below.

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (5) 17-3 83 1 2. Parkersburg (2) 12-5 80 3 (tie) Greenbrier East (2) 15-2 80 2 4. George Washington 11-5 59 6 5. Woodrow Wilson 12-3 57 4 6. Cabell Midland 14-3 43 5 7. South Charleston 12-4 28 7 (tie) Martinsburg 14-3 28 8 9. Huntington 12-6 24 10 10. University 12-7 13 9

Others receiving votes: None.

Class AA

1. North Marion (8) 18-1 89 2 2. Winfield (1) 15-2 78 1 3. Frankfort 16-1 76 3 4. Wayne 15-3 60 4 5. Fairmont Senior 15-3 56 5 6. Wyoming East 12-3 42 6 7. Lincoln 12-6 35 7 8. Chapmanville 14-4 28 8 9. Nitro 14-5 21 9 10. PikeView 11-7 4 10

Others receiving votes: Grafton 3, Petersburg 1, Braxton County 1, Mingo Central 1.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (8) 18-1 89 1 2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 18-0 82 2 3. Summers County 11-5 66 3 (tie) Pocahontas County 14-4 60 4 4. Gilmer County 15-4 60 5 6. Tucker County 12-6 36 6 7. Wheeling Central 11-10 35 7 8. Williamstown 13-6 24 9 9. St. Marys 12-6 23 8 10. Tug Valley 12-5 7 10

Others receiving votes: Calhoun 5, Moorefield 3, Charleston Catholic 2, Tolsia 2, Cameron 1.