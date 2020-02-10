North Marion girls reclaim top spot in Double-A in latest AP high school hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Marion reclaimed its spot atop Class AA in the latest AP girls basketball rankings, as released today by the Associated Press.

The Lady Huskies were moved off the top spot for the first time this season in last week’s rankings, but are once again on top of the class to start this week.

No. 1 North Marion defeated No. 5 Fairmont Senior last Thursday in the Fairmont Senior Armory.

Gilmer County also moved up a spot in this week’s rankings, moving into a tie for fourth place in Single-A.

The complete rankings are below.

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (5)17-3831
2. Parkersburg (2)12-5803
(tie) Greenbrier East (2)15-2802
4. George Washington11-5596
5. Woodrow Wilson12-3574
6. Cabell Midland14-3435
7. South Charleston12-4287
(tie) Martinsburg14-3288
9. Huntington12-62410
10. University12-7139

Others receiving votes: None.

Class AA

1. North Marion (8)18-1892
2. Winfield (1)15-2781
3. Frankfort16-1763
4. Wayne15-3604
5. Fairmont Senior15-3565
6. Wyoming East12-3426
7. Lincoln12-6357
8. Chapmanville14-4288
9. Nitro14-5219
10. PikeView11-7410

Others receiving votes: Grafton 3, Petersburg 1, Braxton County 1, Mingo Central 1.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (8)18-1891
2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)18-0822
3. Summers County11-5663
(tie) Pocahontas County14-4604
4. Gilmer County15-4605
6. Tucker County12-6366
7. Wheeling Central11-10357
8. Williamstown13-6249
9. St. Marys12-6238
10. Tug Valley12-5710

Others receiving votes: Calhoun 5, Moorefield 3, Charleston Catholic 2, Tolsia 2, Cameron 1.

