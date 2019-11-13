North Marion playoff preview

Less than five full days separate the North Marion Huskies from Tuesday’s practice from their first-round playoff game.

North Marion finished 14th in the final WVSSAC rankings.

Daran Hays’ club had an impressive regular season finishing 7-3, but probably feel they should be sitting at 8-2.

The Huskies’ offense is led by quarterback Gunner Murphy, and has been impressive through the air, and has been balanced throughout the year with a solid running game.

Hays said the playoffs are like a fresh start.