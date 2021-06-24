North Marion preps for first-ever appearance at state baseball tournament

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion (19-8) baseball made school history last week when it defeated Frankfort in the Class AA regional round.

The Huskies will make history, once again, on Friday when they step on the field at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston for the first time in program history.

North Marion, one of the final four teams playing in Double-A, will make their state tournament debut on Friday morning against the top seed, Independence (23-4).

The Huskies are playing some of their best ball as of late, having won 11 of their last 13 games, and each of their last six.

Some may be surprised to see the Huskies in Charleston, but the players aren’t surprised to still be playing.

“It’s a feeling that, we knew if we played to the level that we’re capable of we could make it, and we could do something special. The fact that we achieved that goal, and we’re not done yet, but the fact that we achieved the goal is something big and it feels pretty good,” said Jace Rinehart, a senior pitcher and catcher.

Rinehart is hitting .506 on the season.

According to NMHS manager, Vic Seccuro, all of his regular starters are hitting for an average at or above .300.