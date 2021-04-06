North Marion principal, Rusty DeVito, honored for fight with breast cancer

RACHEL, W.Va. – “Her Fight is Our Fight”

That was the slogan on special T-Shirts Monday night inside North Marion High School.

The T-shirts were for NMHS principal, Russelle “Rusty” DeVito, who’s currently battling breast cancer.

DeVito was honored by the fans and teams in attendance at Monday night’s game between North Marion and Lewis County.

According to a fan at the game, she wasn’t medically allowed to stay long, due to her condition and the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

But her momentary presence, and her ability to be there at all, is what’s important.

“Her Fight is Our Fight”.

We wish her the best of luck in her battle, and a speedy recovery.