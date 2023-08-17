RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – The North Marion Huskies reached the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years last season and returns a team with plenty of experience and a desire to make their own mark.

“They’ve played into the second round of the playoffs three out of four years, and they want to continue that, but you can’t live on somebody else’s shoulders,” head coach Daran Hays said.

The success of the last three years has brought a new level of commitment to the program and Husky football doesn’t stop at the end of the season anymore.

“Those guys are with us every day in June. In the summer, when they’re not on vacation, they’re with us,” Hays said, “I think a lot of coaches around the state when I say this are envious but we’re 95% excused or in the weight room.”

Already expected to play a physical style of football, the Huskies bring together a group in the trenches that could be among the best in the state.

“I think we’re a lot better than we even realized right now. I think we have crazy potential to be very good up front,” senior lineman Brandon Matheny said.

With Casey Minor back for his senior year at quarterback, the dynamic duo of Landon Frey and Brock Martin return to provide a bevy of options through the air.

“Landon’s as a good a possession receiver, he can high point the ball as anybody I’ve ever had here but I think Brock Martin has really burst on the scene where he played a lot last year, but he was a sophomore that we would have liked to be playing one way and he was playing two at times but now he looks like a dude,” Hays said.

When North Marion chooses to attack by land, the pairing of Aaron Hoffman and Trevor Mullett come into the backfield with speed to burn.

“Of course, you’ve got Hoffman back and Mullett’s the backup running back, a #2,” Hays said, “I hate to even use the term backup in our offense because I didn’t view Hoffman as a backup last year when him and Lemley just kind of split the reps and I think that’s important when you move as fast at the tempo that we do to have two kids capable of carrying the rock.”

On the defensive side of the ball, opponents may not see the same pass rush that the Huskies provided last year but a deep group up front still expects to make things difficult for opposing blockers.

“We might not create the negatives that we did last year. “Boom” was a great pass rusher, Harley was a great pass rusher but in terms of just girth and space eaters and guys that play really well with their hands up front, those guys are really next level-type kids,” Hays said.

While the last three years have been some of the most successful that the North Marion program has had this millennium, the goal for this season is not just to replicate the accomplishments of past seasons.

“It’s definitely a motivation but I think the main goal is obviously to make it to the island and make it farther than we did last year but it’s definitely motivation to at least match what we did last year but that’s not the goal. The goal is to win it all,” Matheny said.

North Marion opens the season with a Marion County rivalry game on august 24, hosting East Fairmont at Woodcutter Stadium.