North Marion ‘steals’ way to victory in first game back from quarantine

WESTON, W.Va. – No. 2 North Marion returned to action on Wednesday night following time away from the court due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lady Huskies looked good in their return, especially on the defensive end.

North Marion forced a number of turnover in the first quarter to build an eleven-point lead, and picked up 20 steals total.

Olivia Toland tallied six takeaways, along with a game-high 24 points in North Marion’s 75-65 victory over Lewis County.

The Minutemaids had a balanced offensive attack, as four different players scored 12 points.

Emma Cayton scored ten of her twelve points before halftime, while Emma Post scored nine of her twelve points after the intermission.

This week’s Honda Athlete of the Week, Olivia Krinov, also tallied 12 points.