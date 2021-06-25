North Marion upsets top-seeded Independence; Huskies advance to first-ever baseball state title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Put the ball in play, and good things will happen.

If it wasn’t the exact game plan going into Friday morning’s Class AA state baseball tournament semi-final game for North Marion (20-8), that’s what the plan became.

North Marion consistently put the ball in play, forcing the Independence (23-5) to make plays. The Patriots, though, made too many mistakes.

Three Independence errors led to just two of the seven North Marion runs being charged as earned runs.

Five unearned runs cost the Patriots, and vaulted the Huskies to their first-ever high school baseball championship game. 7-2 was the final score.

North Marion jumped on the board first in their first at bat, as Brock Troy drove in the Huskies’ opening run on a single to right field on a full count pitch.

Vic Seccuro’s group scored three more runs in the third — all were unearned.

One Independence error put two runners in scoring position, and a throwing error on a ball put in play by Troy gave North Marion a three-run lead. Bryce Rhoades followed suit with a line drive down the right field line.

The Huskies, making their first-ever appearance in the state tournament, led 4-0 after three innings of play.

Meanwhile, Jace Rinehart was effective on the mound for Seccuro.

Rinehart struck out the side in the first inning, picked up an inning-ending strikeout in the second, and then back-to-back strikeouts to get out of a jam in the third. He registered six strikeouts through three innings.

Rinehart tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits, and striking out nine hitters.

The Patriots added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the deficit to 4-2. But the Huskies made an immediate response, aided by another costly Independence error.

A tapper in front of the mound hit by Alex O’Neil, which would’ve went for the final out of the inning, was thrown down the right field line by the Patriots’ pitcher. Two runs scored on the play, and that gave the Huskies a 7-2 lead.

With the win, the Huskies will face the winner of Friday afternoon’s semi-final between No. 2 Logan and No. 3 Herbert Hoober.

North Marion entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.