North Marion’s Dylan Runner signs with Fairmont State Golf

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s Dylan Runner signed to continue his golf career at Fairmont State University.

Runner chose to stay in Marion County for his collegiate days and a big reason was that Fairmont State had an engineering program.

Runner also joins former Huskies golf teammate Michael Harris on the Falcons’ squad.

The Senior earned first team All Conference, finished as medalist multiple times throughout his career and helped lead the Huskies to a state tournament appearance in all four years.

“The last four years as a whole is what prepared me for this opportunity to be able to play college golf. We improved vastly each year and we made it to the state tournament four years in a row which was never done before and it was nice to be apart of that,” Runner said.

He added that he is excited to compete with his new team.

“They have a lot of new guys on there, a lot of good guys on the team. They have a lot of nice courses they play at and it looked like a good opportunity,” Runner said.

Sarah Yost will be Runner’s new head coach at Fairmont State.