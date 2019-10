The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Oct. 5, football game against Texas at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., will be televised on ABC at 3:30 p.m., ET.

The Homecoming matchup with the Longhorns is the Stripe the Stadium game, presented by the West Virginia Lottery. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear Gold to the game.