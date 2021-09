CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion’s Landon Frey was voted the Week 3 Stan Cameon Coverage of the Week winner.

Frey’s pick six play against Fairmont Senior in week three of the high school football season gained 57 percent of the votes.

Be sure to tune into the Grogg’s SportsZone every Friday night for new catch and coverage of the week nominees.

Every Monday at 6 p.m. the previous week’s winners will be announced.