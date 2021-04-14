North Marion’s Katlyn Carson hopeful to return to the court soon from shoulder injury

RACHEL, W.Va. – The North Marion Lady Huskies picked up a win over Oak Glen in the sectional tournament semi-finals, Tuesday night.

They did so without one of their key players, Katlyn Carson, who has been sidelined recently with a shoulder injury that she suffered nearly two weeks ago against Weir.

Carson, when healthy, plays a big role for Mike Parrish’s group.

She’s hoping that she can get a good diagnosis from her doctor later this week, and return to the floor this postseason.

“(My shoulder) feels a lot better. I’ve been going to physical therapy. They’ve been helping me get my range of motion back, and helping with the pain,” said Carson. “I definitely get loud on the sideline at games. I’ve noticed that a lot more. Usually I just come to practice, I’m not allowed to do much, so when they do their foul shots and stuff I rebound and get to touch a ball with them. And, just bond with them. It definitely helps get through this.”

Carson says that the injury she suffered has caused her shoulder to be prone to popping in and out of place.

She now awaits her diagnosis later this week. If she’s cleared, she should be able to return to the floor in the regional round of the playoffs, provided that North Marion can win in the sectional title game on Friday.