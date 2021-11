CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion pass catcher, Landon Frey, has been voted as the winner of the Week 10 Salem University Catch of the Week Competition.

Frey received just over 51 percent of the votes that came in over the weekend.

Frey’s catch through the dense fog in Rachel beat out two diving catches from Friday.

By receiving the most votes, Frey is entered into the Catch of the Year poll.