North Marion’s Tariq Miller signs with Glenville State football

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s Tariq Miller signed to continue his football career at Glenville State.

Miller has been a standout in all four seasons with the Huskies football team.

This past Fall, Miller’s efforts helped propel the Huskies into the postseason. The senior had over 700 receiving yards for nine touchdowns and three scores on the ground.

The first team all-state receiver liked a lot of things about Glenville State and thanks his coaches on the Husky highway for the lessons along the way.

“The coaches have been looking at me heavy since about my junior year and they just make me feel welcome and it just felt like a perfect fit for me. I think they taught me how to be unselfish, show up and want to work and want to be a great player and just taught me all of the little things that I need to know even for life,” Miller said.

Glenville State is getting an all-around athlete out of Miller who is in the midst of his senior basketball season.