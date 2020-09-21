North Marion’s Tariq Miller wins Week 3 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion wide receiver Tariq Miller was voted as the Week 3 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week winner in the Week 3 voting that closed Monday.

Miller’s touchdown catch against Elkins was going up against a first down grab by RCB’s Bryson Lucas, and an interception by Miller in that same game.

Miller’s scoring grab on offense received nearly 54 percent of the over 10,000 votes we received.

With his win in this week’s competition, Miller has now already won Catch of the Week twice this season. He won with an interception in Week 1.