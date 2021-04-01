North-South All-Star Football rosters have been announced, 14 local players represent the North

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North-South All-Star Classic Football rosters have been announced and 14 local players will represent the North.

North Marion Football head coach Daran Hays has been selected to coach the North team.

Hays’s own Garrett Conaway is also on the North roster.

A pair of Bridgeport Indians in Devin Hill and Hayden Moore made the roster.

Two Braxton County players in Jett Cogar and Blaine Cogar will represent the Eagles.

TT Brooks from University, Deondre Crudup from Morgantown, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas, Fairmont Senior’s Aiden Green, Elkins’ Dante Ramirez, Lewis County’s Marshall Hobbs, Doddridge County’s DJ Divinney, Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins and Liberty’s Sayveon Beafore comprise the rest of the local players.

2021 North Bears

Christian Dove, East Hardy

Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills

Jett Cogar, Braxton County

Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg

Garrett Conaway, North Marion

Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd

Chase Henson, Spring Mills

Hayden Moore, Bridgeport

Anthony Smith, Martinsburg

Brock Robinette, Frankfort

TT Brooks, University

Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South

Dante Ramirez, Elkins

Brennan Boron, St. Marys

Dalton Flowers, John Marshall

Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park

Jansen Moreland, Frankfort

Sayveon Biafore, Liberty Harrison

Kevon Warren, Martinsburg

Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South

Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County

Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park

Gavin Root, Keyser

Deondre Crudup, Morgantown

Justin Rinehart, Musselman

Blaine Cogar, Braxton County

DJ Devinney, Doddridge County

Justin Waybright, Parkersburg

John Olako, Wheeling Park

Ethan Northcraft, Musselman

Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen

Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South

Devin Hill, Bridgeport

Aiden Green, Fairmont

Jordan Brueck, Weir

Payton Hawkins, Lincoln

2021 South Cardinals

Nate Baker, Greenbrier East

Caleb Jantuah, Richwood

Dylan Griffith, Sissonville

Josiah Honaker, Princeton

Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East

Keandre Sarver, Summers County

Ethan Parsons, Princeton

Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland

Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh

Tyrone Washington, Hurricane

Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson

Amir Powell, Princeton

Daylin Goad, Mingo Central

Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh

Eli Selvey, Oak Hill

Chris Crowder, Capital

Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley

Colby Piner, Greenbrier East

Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

Isa Scales, Mingo Central

Kadin Hall, Ripley

Erick Grimmett, Man

Dillon Taylor, Poca

John Covert, Winfield

Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland

Hunter Burns, South Charleston

Josh Reilley, Wyoming East

Nathan Baker, Lincoln County

Quenton Joyner, Ripley

Chris Hudson, Capital

Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville

Matt Moore, Ripley

Andrew Vickers, St. Albans

Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover

Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant

Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover