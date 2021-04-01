North-South All-Star Football rosters have been announced, 14 local players represent the North

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North-South All-Star Classic Football rosters have been announced and 14 local players will represent the North.
North Marion Football head coach Daran Hays has been selected to coach the North team.
Hays’s own Garrett Conaway is also on the North roster.
A pair of Bridgeport Indians in Devin Hill and Hayden Moore made the roster.
Two Braxton County players in Jett Cogar and Blaine Cogar will represent the Eagles.
TT Brooks from University, Deondre Crudup from Morgantown, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas, Fairmont Senior’s Aiden Green, Elkins’ Dante Ramirez, Lewis County’s Marshall Hobbs, Doddridge County’s DJ Divinney, Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins and Liberty’s Sayveon Beafore comprise the rest of the local players.
2021 North Bears
Christian Dove, East Hardy
Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills
Jett Cogar, Braxton County
Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg
Garrett Conaway, North Marion
Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd
Chase Henson, Spring Mills
Hayden Moore, Bridgeport
Anthony Smith, Martinsburg
Brock Robinette, Frankfort
TT Brooks, University
Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South
Dante Ramirez, Elkins
Brennan Boron, St. Marys
Dalton Flowers, John Marshall
Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park
Jansen Moreland, Frankfort
Sayveon Biafore, Liberty Harrison
Kevon Warren, Martinsburg
Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South
Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County
Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park
Gavin Root, Keyser
Deondre Crudup, Morgantown
Justin Rinehart, Musselman
Blaine Cogar, Braxton County
DJ Devinney, Doddridge County
Justin Waybright, Parkersburg
John Olako, Wheeling Park
Ethan Northcraft, Musselman
Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen
Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South
Devin Hill, Bridgeport
Aiden Green, Fairmont
Jordan Brueck, Weir
Payton Hawkins, Lincoln
2021 South Cardinals
Nate Baker, Greenbrier East
Caleb Jantuah, Richwood
Dylan Griffith, Sissonville
Josiah Honaker, Princeton
Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East
Keandre Sarver, Summers County
Ethan Parsons, Princeton
Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland
Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh
Tyrone Washington, Hurricane
Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson
Amir Powell, Princeton
Daylin Goad, Mingo Central
Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh
Eli Selvey, Oak Hill
Chris Crowder, Capital
Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley
Colby Piner, Greenbrier East
Caleb Bower, Wyoming East
Isa Scales, Mingo Central
Kadin Hall, Ripley
Erick Grimmett, Man
Dillon Taylor, Poca
John Covert, Winfield
Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland
Hunter Burns, South Charleston
Josh Reilley, Wyoming East
Nathan Baker, Lincoln County
Quenton Joyner, Ripley
Chris Hudson, Capital
Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville
Matt Moore, Ripley
Andrew Vickers, St. Albans
Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover
Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant
Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover