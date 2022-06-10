SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va – The best West Virginia has to offer on the hardwood take center stage tonight. The North-South Girls Basketball Classic tips off at 6 pm with numerous local standouts joining the North roster including Fairmont Senior teammates and Division I signees Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier.

They’re joined by Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels, Gilmer County’s Malaysia Morgan, Clay-Battelle all-time leading scorer Alivia Ammons and North Marion’s Katlyn Carson. Former Morgantown head coach Jason White will be on the sideline for the final time in the state of West Virginia as well.

On the boys’ side, Mohigan state champion Alec Poland represents the largest school in the state and teams up with a Class AAA title winner in Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith.

University standout Aaron Forbes will bring some more muscle on the inside for the North squad while a trio of thousand point scorers round out the local selections with Webster County’s Rye Gadd, Grafton’s Ryan Maier and Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West teaming up in the backcourt.

West will get one final chance to play for his father, Notre Dame head coach Jarrod West, as he will patrol the sideline for the North team alongside St. Mary’s head coach Mark Barnhart. Tipoff for the boys game is set for 7:30.