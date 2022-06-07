INSTITUTE, W.Va – North-South All-Star festivities are under way in Kanawha County as football practices have begun ahead of softball, basketball and football contests later in the week. Football coaches and players arrived Sunday and North head coach Brian Thomas of Musselman says that the ability to build relationships with the players he will spend the week with is even more valuable to him than coaching the game itself.

“It’s amazing to me, kind of how you walked about forming those relationships, we’ve only known these kids for two or three days now and we’re already starting to joke around with them,” he said, “They’re starting to joke around with each other a little bit. Just that part of kind of getting to know them through text messages but now getting to know them face to face.”

Sixteen area athletes will take the field on Saturday during the 2022 North-South Football Classic for their final high school football games in the state of West Virginia. Kickoff is set for noon at South Charleston High School.