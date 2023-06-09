SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — In honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard of the WV State Police, who was recently killed in action, players in the 2023 North-South Football Classic will adorn a helmet decal bearing his name.

Michael Hogan, a lineman for the North Bears holding a helmet with the decal (Photo courtesy of North-South Football WV on Facebook) The decal honoring Sgt. Cory Maynard that will be worn by both teams (Photo courtesy of North-South Football WV on Facebook)

According to a Facebook post from the official North-South Football Classic page, the helmet will be worn by all players during the game. The post featured one of the players for the North team, Michael Hogan whose father is a West Virginia State Police Captain.

The teams spent Friday morning and afternoon practicing and will be honored with a parade and banquet Friday evening. The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 10 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.